A group of non-partisan Japanese lawmakers on Friday visited the controversial war-linked Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo ahead of its annual spring festival.

The shrine has been a source of friction with Asian countries that suffered from Japan’s militarism during World War II as it honours Japanese leaders convicted as war criminals along with millions of war dead.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected forgo a visit to the Shinto shrine in person during the three-day festival from Saturday.

The shrine stages spring and autumn festivals in April and October, regarded as the most important events in its calendar.