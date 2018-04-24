By Park Si-soo

A video clip showing a woman presumed to be Korean Air chairman Cho Yang-ho’s wife harassing workers was revealed Monday in yet another setback to the company’s “owner” family that has been in trouble after Cho’s second daughter’s abuse of power inside the company ignited a nationwide uproar.

JTBC first showed the clip on its prime time news show. Cho’s wife, Lee Myung-hee, is currently under a “preliminary” police investigation for alleged physical and verbal violence against workers hired to renovate her Seoul residence in Seoul in 2013.

JTBC said the clip was recorded in May 2014 at a construction site for the Incheon Hyatt Hotel. The hotel belongs to Korean Air. If the woman in the film is proven to be Lee, it’s more likely that the ongoing investigation over alleged physical and verbal violence could turn into a formal one.

The airline said it is hard to discern if the woman is Lee.

