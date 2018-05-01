NewsAsiaEast Asia
image

South Korea

South Korea

Finders keepers: South Korean janitor could keep discarded gold bars

The owner has six months to come forward for the gold, which was found in a garbage bin at Incheon Airport

PUBLISHED : Tuesday, 01 May, 2018, 1:06pm
UPDATED : Tuesday, 01 May, 2018, 1:06pm

Comments:  

Korea Times
Korea Times

Share

Related topics

South Korea

More on this story

Related Articles

By Kang Aa-young

A stroke of luck? A janitor may become the legitimate owner of seven bars of gold, worth 350 million won (US$327,000), which he found in a garbage bin in Incheon International Airport.

Police identified the Korean owner of the gold bars, each weighing one kilogramme and found wrapped in newspapers, and concluded he had discarded them for fear of being caught.

So far, the owner hasn’t come forward. If the owner doesn’t make a claim in six months, the janitor would take ownership of the cache according to a “finders keepers” law.

In case the owner shows up, the janitor will still be able to keep about five per cent to 20 per cent of the market price of the gold, or 17.5 million won (US$163,000) to 70 million won (US$653,000), according to the “lost articles act” in South Korea.

Here is the catch: He will not be able to keep a penny if the gold is a tainted good or connected to criminal activity.

Read the original article at The Korea Times

 

Most Popular

Promotions

 
 
 

You may also like