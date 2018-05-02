Sixty-four passengers were left hanging in the air, faces towards the ground, for up to two hours after a roller coaster made an emergency stop at Universal Studios Japan.

The amusement park said the Flying Dinosaur roller coaster’s two carriages stalled midway through the 1,099-yard (1,100-metre) ride on Tuesday, with riders suspended in a flying position about 30 metres (100 feet) above the ground.

The Osaka park, packed with holiday makers during Japan’s “Golden Week” series of holidays, said all of the riders were evacuated safely. The last passenger had to wait two hours before being brought down.

The park apologised and said the problem was caused by a motor-regulating device on the rails at around 4:45pm. According to Kyodo, the irregularity had triggered a safety device on the ride.

The ride resumed operation after repairs and safety checks – and despite the accident, visitors to the park eagerly got back into queues as soon as it was reopened at 7pm.

Not everyone was as forgiving, however.

A 42-year-old woman who visited the park from Hiroshima, 171 miles (276km) away, told Kyodo: “It’s scary to imagine if we had been on board. I don’t want to ride it any more.”

Another woman who had been on the ride before it broke down was surprised by the news. “It’s already a terrifying ride, so I want them to operate it safely,” said the 24-year-old from Kumamoto city, 302 miles (486km) away.

The Flying Dinosaur ride is one of Universal Studios Japan’s Jurassic Park-themed attractions, and opened in March 2016. Similar problems occurred in August and September last year, also leaving riders stranded, Kyodo reported.