Japan: Kyoto temple visitors taken to hospital with throat pain after ‘strange’ chemical smell

‘Some people around me suddenly started coughing or even shedding tears. I immediately ran away from the site’

PUBLISHED : Wednesday, 02 May, 2018, 2:12pm
UPDATED : Wednesday, 02 May, 2018, 2:12pm

Kyodo
Kyodo

More than 20 visitors at a temple in Kyoto complained of throat pain Wednesday after a strange chemical smell, local authorities said.

Some of the visitors were taken to hospital, but none are in a life-threatening condition, police said.

An official of Nanzenji temple called firefighters around 11:30am after one of the visitors reported a “strange smell”.

About a dozen people received emergency medical treatment at the Zen temple, which closed its doors to visitors.

“Some people around me suddenly started coughing or even shedding tears. I immediately ran away from the site,” said Yoshie Iwata, a 42-year-old visitor from the city of Sakai, Osaka Prefecture.

Nanzenji temple opened in 1291 and is the head temple of the Nanzenji school of Rinzai Zen Buddhism. The temple’s rooms are designated as a national treasure.

 

