By Ko Dong-hwan

North Korean newspaper Rodong Sinmun has called the leader of South Korea’s main opposition party Hong Joon-pyo “a broken piece of malfunctioning flesh.”

Netizens discovered the comment in a March 31 opinion piece by Ri Sung-ho. The article criticised the Liberty Korea Party chairman’s negative campaign against South Korean President Moon Jae-in for prosecuting former presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye.

Rodong Sinmun is the official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea and a communication channel for the North Korea Bureau of the Communist Party of Korea.

Ri’s report carried a headline saying the South Korean lawmaker “must be buried immediately.”

“The reason behind his rambunctious parade of controversial comments is because he was on the same side as the imposters Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak,” Ri said, referring to the former South Korean presidents. Park is in prison for offences committed while in office. Lee’s trial on corruption charges is expected to start soon.

“It is impossible for him to hide his natural-born low-ethical code and corrupt mind.”

Hong downplayed the inter-Korean summit on April 27.

He said on Facebook on the day of the summit that the meeting was “a fake peace show conducted by Kim Jong-un and Moon’s administration.” “Moon agreed with North Korea’s unification strategy but failed to even mention a word about the dismantlement of the North’s nuclear program,” Hong said.

Read the original article at The Korea Times