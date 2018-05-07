Japan and China are unlikely to mention that the waters and airspace around a group of uninhibited islets controlled by Tokyo and claimed by Beijing are subject to a bilateral communication mechanism aimed at averting unintended clashes, a Japanese government source said Monday.

Not making any specific geographic reference is a compromise on the part of both nations, which have long struggled to achieve a breakthrough on the issue of how to deal with the territorial waters and airspace around the Senkaku islands, known as the Diaoyus in China, the source said.

The deal is expected to be struck during a bilateral meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang when the two leaders meet on Wednesday on the sidelines of a trilateral summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

While Japan is of the view that the waters and airspace around the islands in the East China Sea should not be subject to the “Maritime and Aerial Communication Mechanism,” China has argued otherwise.

Taiwan also claims the islands.

The source said that after the two leaders hold talks on Wednesday afternoon, they are expected to formally agree to start operating the maritime and aerial communication mechanism at an early date.

The plan to set up the mechanism was first agreed between the two countries in 2007.

The territorial row has intensified, especially after Japan decided to bring the Senkakus under state control in 2012, prompting China to send its vessels to the waters around the islets.

Recently, however, there has been a thaw in bilateral ties following years of strain due to territorial and historical issues.

Last month, Japan and China held a high-level economic dialogue in Tokyo after a roughly eight-year hiatus, while their foreign ministers also agreed to move forward with mutual visits by Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping.