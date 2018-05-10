NewsAsiaEast Asia
image

South Korean teenager drives stolen ambulance into street light

Two high school girls were injured in the incident

PUBLISHED : Thursday, 10 May, 2018, 3:04pm
UPDATED : Thursday, 10 May, 2018, 3:04pm

By Kang Aa-young

A man, 19, has been arrested on suspicion of stealing an ambulance and driving around South Korean city of Cheonan.

According to the Cheonan Dongnam Police Station on Tuesday, the man stole the ambulance at about 5:30 p.m. local time in the area of Bongmyeong-dong.

He drove the vehicle for about 20 minutes before hitting a streetlight. Police then arrested him.

During his drive, the man allegedly struck two female high school students. The students suffered minor injuries, according to police.

The man is receiving psychological treatment.

Read the original article at The Korea Times

 

