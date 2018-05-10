US President Donald Trump has announced that he will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore on June 12, where the pair are expected to discuss denuclearisation.

Writing on Twitter, he said on Thursday: “The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!”

Speaking on Thursday, Trump – who will be the first sitting president to meet a North Korean leader – said he’d said he favoured holding the meeting at the demilitarised zone, the heavily fortified border separating the Koreas, but the island nation was favoured by most of his advisers.

Singapore – which is almost 3,000 miles (5,000 kilometres) south of Pyongyang – represents neutral turf for the two leaders. The city-state of 5.5 million people boasts security partnerships with the US, a North Korean embassy and strong ties with China.

The Singaporean government there also has a history of putting together high-profile diplomatic events at short notice, having hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping’s historic 2015 meeting with his then-counterpart from Taiwan, Ma Ying-jeou.

Still, Kim’s agreement to travel so far from the safety of Pyongyang – the farthest he’s ever been as leader – could be seen as a concession by North Korea.

Trump heads into the summit hoping to gain an agreement from Kim to give up his nuclear weapons and end North Korea’s ballistic missile program.

US intelligence agencies have warned that the regime is on the verge of being able to mount a nuclear strike against the US mainland.

Earlier on Thursday, Vice-President Mike Pence told NBC’s ﻿Today programme that “In this moment, the regime in North Korea has been dealing, as far as we can see, in good faith.”

Pence said that despite Trump’s recent praise for Kim, the administration is not ignoring the North’s abysmal human rights record.

“We have no illusions about that,” he said, but added that “North Korea has taken steps that indicate this may be an opportunity for a breakthrough” on the Korean Peninsula.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo travelled to Pyongyang twice to meet with Kim in recent months, in a precursor to the Trump-Kim meeting. Pompeo returned overnight with three captive Korean-Americans during his most recent trip.

With the American former detainees by his side on a dark air base tarmac, Trump said during a made-for-TV ceremony that it was a “great honour” to welcome the men back to the US, but he added that “the true honour is going to be if we have a victory in getting rid of nuclear weapons”.

The freed prisoners - Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak Song and Tony Kim -appeared tired but in excellent spirits, flashing peace signs and waving their arms as they emerged from the aircraft.

When asked by reporters how it felt to be home, one of the men answered through a translator, “It’s like a dream; we are very, very happy.” They later gave the president a round of applause.

Suggesting that recovery from their ordeals would take time, Pence recounted Thursday morning that Pompeo told him that at the refuelling stop in Anchorage, “one of the detainees asked to go outside the plane because he hadn’t seen daylight in a very long time”.