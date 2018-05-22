A flight from Tokyo to Hong Kong was aborted just before take-off when white smoke filled the cabin, forcing the evacuation of passengers and crew.

The ANA flight had been due to take off from Narita International Airport at 9.50am on Monday when the mist filled the cabin as the plane taxied towards the runway.

A video of the frightening incident, posted on Twitter, shows the fumes filling the cabin, as crew tell passengers to adopt the brace position.

Pilots steered ANA Flight NH809 back to the gantry. NHK reported that ANA later described the fumes that filled the Boeing 767 was “oil mist”.

“All of the 137 passengers and crew members on board were evacuated. Firefighters say six passengers said that they felt unwell, but no one was taken to a hospital,” NHK reported.