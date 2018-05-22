Chinese and other foreign journalists have arrived in North Korea to cover the dismantling of the country’s nuclear test site later this week.

South Korean media initially expected to join were not allowed onto Tuesday’s charter flight from Beijing.

Pyongyang is allowing the small media group access to the site to publicise its promise to halt underground tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

It unilaterally announced that moratorium ahead of a summit between leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.

But Pyongyang has cut off high-level contact with Seoul over an exercise with the US military.

Amid growing concern over the success of the summit, South Korean President Moon Jae-in was to meet with Trump in Washington later Tuesday.

North Korea allowing foreign media to conduct on-the-spot coverage of the facility’s shutdown is seen as a sign of goodwill from Kim, who has recently committed to denuclearisation – but scepticism lingers that it may be only a “political show”.

Pyongyang has said it will hold a ceremony to mark the closure between Wednesday and Friday, depending on weather conditions, and that journalists from China, Russia, the United States, Britain and South Korea will be allowed to visit the site.

Punggye-ri is where North Korea has conducted all of its six nuclear weapon tests to date, beginning in 2006, including the most powerful one last September.

Journalists from the Associated Press, CNN, CBS, Russia Today and Chinese state media outlets were among those seen checking in at Beijing Capital International Airport to catch a 9:00am Air Koryo flight, which took off at 9:48am, according to the airport’s website.

The journalists are expected to go to a press centre set up in Wonsan, a city on the country’s east coast.

“We hope that North Korea is going to be transparent like they said,” Will Ripley, a CNN correspondent based in Hong Kong who is on his 18th trip to North Korea, told reporters before departing from Beijing.

At his summit with the South Korean president on April 27, Kim pledged to shut down the key test site in May and disclose its closure to foreign experts and media to ensure transparency, according to Moon’s office.

But North Korea did not invite experts, such as those from the International Atomic Energy Agency, to observe the dismantlement, raising concern that the actual condition of the nuclear test site will not be revealed.

All the tunnels at the test site will be destroyed by explosions and the surrounding area will be completely closed, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry was quoted by the country’s official media as saying earlier this month.

North Korea, meanwhile, has not issued visas to South Korean journalists initially invited to attend the ceremony at the test site in the country’s northeast. They could not get on board the charter plane, arranged by Pyongyang, with other foreign reporters.

At the airport on Tuesday, some South Korean journalists waited for North Korea to issue their visas immediately before the plane took off.

North Korea had demanded that each foreign reporter pay US$10,000 for a visa to cover the planned dismantlement, Seoul government officials said Monday.

Last Wednesday, North Korea suddenly cancelled a ministerial-level meeting with South Korea planned for that day, criticising joint military drills carried out by Seoul and Washington for undermining the recent inter-Korean moves toward reconciliation.

Pyongyang is believed to be testing Washington’s mettle ahead of the scheduled summit in Singapore.

Associated Press, Kyodo, Reuters