Minke whale auctioned off for US$28,000 in South Korea

By Oh Young-jin

A fisherman hauled in a dead 4.4 meter-long minke whale 120 kilometers east of the city of Pohang.

The animal was found in nets set for mackerel pike. It was auctioned off for 30 million won (US$28,000).

Police were called to check the whale but found no signs of it being hunted. The fisherman got a certificate that enabled him to sell it.

Whaling is banned in Korea but retrieving dead whales is legal. Whale meat is treated as delicacy.

