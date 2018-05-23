Minke whale auctioned off for US$28,000 in South Korea
While whaling is illegal, there was no evidence the 4.4-metre-long mammal was hunted
PUBLISHED : Wednesday, 23 May, 2018, 3:01pm
UPDATED : Wednesday, 23 May, 2018, 3:00pm
By Oh Young-jin
A fisherman hauled in a dead 4.4 meter-long minke whale 120 kilometers east of the city of Pohang.
The animal was found in nets set for mackerel pike. It was auctioned off for 30 million won (US$28,000).
Police were called to check the whale but found no signs of it being hunted. The fisherman got a certificate that enabled him to sell it.
Whaling is banned in Korea but retrieving dead whales is legal. Whale meat is treated as delicacy.
