image

South Korea

South Korea

Minke whale auctioned off for US$28,000 in South Korea

While whaling is illegal, there was no evidence the 4.4-metre-long mammal was hunted

PUBLISHED : Wednesday, 23 May, 2018, 3:01pm
UPDATED : Wednesday, 23 May, 2018, 3:00pm

By Oh Young-jin

A fisherman hauled in a dead 4.4 meter-long minke whale 120 kilometers east of the city of Pohang.

The animal was found in nets set for mackerel pike. It was auctioned off for 30 million won (US$28,000). 

Police were called to check the whale but found no signs of it being hunted. The fisherman got a certificate that enabled him to sell it.

Whaling is banned in Korea but retrieving dead whales is legal. Whale meat is treated as delicacy.

Read the original article at The Korea Times

 

