North Korea

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov to visit North Korea soon

PUBLISHED : Wednesday, 30 May, 2018, 6:14am
UPDATED : Wednesday, 30 May, 2018, 6:14am

Reuters
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit North Korea soon at the invitation of the country’s foreign minister, Ri Yong Ho, North Korea’s state news agency said on Wednesday.

The report did not say when Lavrov would arrive in North Korea or the reason behind the visit.

This is a developing story. Refresh for more information.

 

