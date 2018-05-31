A high-ranking North Korean official arrived in New York on Wednesday after flying in from Beijing to hold talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, as both sides accelerate the pace of preparations for a possible summit between their leaders.

Kim Yong-chol – a vice-chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea – is the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit the United States in almost two decades. His arrival at Beijing’s main airport and departure to New York were confirmed by Kyodo News.

Pompeo is scheduled to make a two-day trip to New York through Thursday to meet with the right-hand man of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, according to State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert.

“The Secretary and Vice-Chairman Kim will discuss preparations for President Trump’s expected summit with Chairman Kim Jong-un in Singapore,” she said in a statement on Wednesday.

The upcoming meeting heightens expectations for an unprecedented summit between US President Donald Trump and the North Korean leader in Singapore in June.

Senior officials of the two countries, which have no diplomatic ties, were separately dispatched to the truce village of Panmunjeom, which divides the two Koreas, and Singapore for meetings to narrow down substantive and logistical issues ahead of the planned summit.

The negotiations are taking place on multiple tracks after Trump revived plans for the direct meeting with Kim, initially slated for June 12 in Singapore, but which the US president called off last week.

Kim Yong-chol, who previously headed the country’s spy agency, has played a prominent role in negotiations with South Korea and the United States in recent months.

He held talks with Pompeo in North Korea in April and May, during which they agreed to proceed with preparations for the summit.

As Pompeo, a former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, met also with the North Korean leader on those two occasions, it is being closely watched if Kim Yong-chol will see Trump.

He is the only North Korean official who attended all of Kim’s meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae In and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Kim held two meetings with Xi in March and May in China and two others with South Korean President Moon Jae In in Panmunjeom in April and May.

The last known top meeting involving a North Korean official in the United States dates back to October 2000 when US President Bill Clinton met with Jo Myong Rok, a vice marshal who was sent as a special envoy of then North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, at the White House.

Kim Yong-chol, who is suspected of being behind deadly attacks on a South Korean warship and border island in 2010, is subject to sanctions that prevent him entering South Korea or the United States.

The Trump administration is believed to have granted him a temporary waiver this time to allow him to visit New York, where North Korea has a diplomatic mission to the United Nations.