US President Donald Trump said Thursday morning that meetings in New York between his top diplomat and a senior North Korean envoy had been going “very well”.

Negotiations between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea’s Vice-Chairman Kim Yong-chol ­– meant to set the stage for a meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on June 12 – “are in good hands”, Trump told reporters in Washington.

Kim Yong-chol, North Korea’s former military intelligence chief whom the State Department describes as Kim Jong-un’s “point person”, is expected to travel to Washington on Friday to deliver Trump a letter from the North Korean leader, the president added.

“I look forward to seeing what’s in the letter,” Trump told reporters.



Pleased to host the delegation from #NorthKorea. Meetings are underway. pic.twitter.com/KV4ITLnOfU — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 31, 2018

Later, aboard Air Force One, Trump told Reuters that it might take more than one meeting to seal a denuclearisation deal and that he would like North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons programme as quickly as possible under any agreement.

Kim Yong-chol arrived in New York on Wednesday on a flight from Beijing for meetings with Pompeo to discuss how the two sides will address Washington’s demand that Pyongyang dismantle its nuclear weapons programme.

On his Twitter account, Pompeo posted a series of photographs from meetings with Kim on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

North Korea conducted a series of missile tests and nuclear detonations last year, which led to the imposition of additional United Nations Security Council resolutions meant to isolate the country economically.

On December 22, the UN body unanimously imposed the most recent set of sanctions on North Korea in response to Pyongyang’s November 29 test launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-15, which military analysts have said can reach cities in the US.

“We’ve been clear that what we’re looking for is CVID – complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearisation” by North Korea, a senior State Department official told reporters in Washington on Wednesday. “And in order for a summit to be successful, the North Koreans have to do things that they have not done before.

“That’s where we’re beginning a negotiation. And for obvious reasons, I can’t go into the details.”

Pyongyang, which declared in November that it completed its mission of becoming a nuclear force, has a different view of denuclearisation and remains deeply concerned that abandoning its deterrent would leave it vulnerable, especially while the US maintains a military presence in South Korea.

Sue Mi Terry, a Korean expert at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, said that Pompeo and Kim are “obviously trying to figure out if the US and North Korea can bridge the gap on the two sides’ very different definitions of denuclearisation”.

North Korea, Terry said, has always meant the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, which would include a security guarantee for the region and the end of hostile policies by the US, including its alliance with South Korea and the deployment of US troops on the peninsula.

Terry, a former Korea analyst for the CIA, warned that it would be a “disaster” if Trump and Kim Jong-un were surprised by their differences at a summit meeting and could not come to “even a remotest agreement” on what denuclearisation means.

That meeting looked uncertain last week, after a turbulent few days of diplomatic brinkmanship that culminated in a letter by Trump to Kim, saying he would abandon the summit because of Pyongyang’s “open hostility” towards US Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump then said on Friday that his administration remained in contact with North Korea and that the June 12 summit meeting with Kim Jong-un, might still take place.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Tuesday that the White House was prepared for the meeting to take place as originally planned.