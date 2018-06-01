North and South Korea resume peace talks in border village

North and South Korea on Friday resumed senior-level peace talks Seoul sees as an important step in building trust with Pyongyang amid a diplomatic push to persuade the North to give up its nuclear weapons.

The meeting at an inter-Korean border village follows another in New York between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and senior North Korean envoy Kim Yong-chol where they discussed a potential summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

American delegations are also meeting North Koreans in Panmunjom and Singapore as part of efforts to confirm the summit that may take place on June 12 in Singapore.

South Korea plans to use Friday’s meeting with the North to set up military talks about reducing tensions across their heavily armed border and Red Cross talks to resume reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean war.

The officials may also discuss setting up a liaison office in the North Korean border town of Kaesong, arranging a joint event to commemorate the “June 15 Declaration” for peace adopted after the first inter-Korean summit in 2000, and fielding combined teams in some sports at the Asian Games in August.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who has met Kim Jong-un twice in the past two months, has said progress in inter-Korean reconciliation will be a crucial part of international efforts to resolve the nuclear stand-off with North Korea because Pyongyang would not give up its nuclear programme unless it feels its security is assured.

“We will hold discussions with the North so that we can implement the agreements between the two leaders with pace and without hitches and also create a positive atmosphere for the leaders’ summit between North Korea and the United States,” Seoul’s Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon told reporters before the meeting.

The talks could get contentious. North Korea in recent weeks has repeatedly criticised US-South Korea military drills and is also demanding the return of 12 North Korean restaurant workers who arrived in the South in 2016. South Korea has maintained that the women settled in South Korea under their own will but is now reviewing the circumstances surrounding their arrival following a media report suggesting at least some were brought to the South against their will.

After Moon and Kim met for their first summit at Panmunjom on April 27, they spoke of vague aspirations for a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula and permanent peace, which Seoul has tried to sell as a breakthrough that increases the chances of successful nuclear negotiations between Trump and Kim.