Japan is first in the world to get ‘Coca-Cola Clear’, which has no colour or calories and tastes like lemon

The new take on the beverage does away with the caramel ingredients that gave it its distinctive colour

PUBLISHED : Wednesday, 06 June, 2018, 4:25pm
UPDATED : Wednesday, 06 June, 2018, 4:30pm

Business Insider
Business Insider

By Ethan Rakin

Coca-Cola Japan has released has a new version of the popular soda, and the company has clearly innovated with the newest drink.

It looks more like water than the recognisable dark-brown liquid that has been synonymous with the carbonated soft drink for decades, and “Coca-Cola Clear” is a zero-calorie lemon-flavoured drink, according to its maker.

The folks over at Coca-Cola Japan came up with the concept of getting rid of the caramel ingredients that gives the drink its the distinct colour and developed it for a year before the US headquarters green lit the idea.

Over 50 samples and flavours were experimented with before the decision to go with lemon was made.

This latest version of Coca-Cola comes after the release of different flavours over the past few years, including peach and stevia editions.

Coca-Cola Clear is set to be released in Japan next Monday (June 11) but there is no word yet about whether you can find it anywhere else in the world.

Read the original article at Business Insider

 

