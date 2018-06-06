By Ethan Rakin

Coca-Cola Japan has released has a new version of the popular soda, and the company has clearly innovated with the newest drink.

It looks more like water than the recognisable dark-brown liquid that has been synonymous with the carbonated soft drink for decades, and “Coca-Cola Clear” is a zero-calorie lemon-flavoured drink, according to its maker.

Coca-Cola to launch its first alcoholic drink in Japan

The folks over at Coca-Cola Japan came up with the concept of getting rid of the caramel ingredients that gives the drink its the distinct colour and developed it for a year before the US headquarters green lit the idea.

Cherry Coke launches in China, with cans featuring likeness of Warren Buffett

Over 50 samples and flavours were experimented with before the decision to go with lemon was made.

This latest version of Coca-Cola comes after the release of different flavours over the past few years, including peach and stevia editions.

Coca-Cola Clear is set to be released in Japan next Monday (June 11) but there is no word yet about whether you can find it anywhere else in the world.

Read the original article at Business Insider