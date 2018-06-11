A Fox News host has apologised after accidentally referring to the highly anticipated summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as a meeting of “two dictators.”

Fox & Friends co-host Abby Huntsman made the comment on Sunday as TV footage showed the Republican president landing in Singapore for a summit with Kim on Tuesday. Guest and former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci didn’t catch it.

Apologized on the show. I’ll never claim to be a perfect human being. We all have slip ups in life, I have many :) now let’s all move on to things that actually matter. https://t.co/k2hGjZcHRB — Abby Huntsman (@HuntsmanAbby) June 10, 2018

But the daughter of US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman later apologised on air for what she had said. Her gaffe still took off on Twitter.

The two leaders arrived in Singapore on Sunday for their talks, which initially were billed as an effort to rid North Korea of its nuclear weapons. The meeting has been downplayed by Trump in recent days.