Former US basketball star Dennis Rodman flew into Singapore late Monday ahead of the summit meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un, playing down expectations of an immediate breakthrough at the session.

Rodman, who has struck up an unlikely friendship with the basketball-loving Kim, arrived in Singapore some nine hours before Trump was to meet with Kim in a bid to negotiate an end to a decades-old nuclear stand-off.

Rodman said he expected the Trump-Kim meeting to “go fairly well” but added that “people should not expect too much for the first time”.

“I’m just happy to be a part of it,” he told reporters at Changi Airport.

“I think that I brought awareness to a lot of things around the world, and I think North Korea has given a lot of people the opportunity to do this conference now and I hope it’s a success.

“Who knew this would have happened five to six years ago?” he added. “It’s exciting to be a part of it.”

Rodman, wearing a black T-shirt advertising a cryptocurrency he is involved with, said he was unsure whether he would meet with Kim, a man he has previously described as a “friend for life”.

“Every time I see him, it’s always a surprise. So maybe tomorrow it’s the same thing. Maybe it’s a surprise I’ll see him tomorrow before he leaves,” he said.

Rodman has made five trips to Pyongyang since Kim took power in 2011.