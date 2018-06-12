North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump ended their historic Singapore summit on Tuesday by signing a deal in which Kim vowed “unwavering commitment to complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula”, and Trump promised security guarantees for the North in return.

With “alpha male” handshakes, a science-fiction reference, and a plot twist at the end, the summit lived up to its media billing as the greatest show on Earth.

After a nearly four-hour summit meeting at a leafy resort on Sentosa Island, the two leaders signed what Trump described as a “comprehensive agreement”.

Afterwards, Trump praised Kim. “Great personality and very smart – good combination,” he said, adding that Kim was “a very worthy, very smart negotiator”.

The deal, if indeed comprehensive, would be a development with sweeping implications for regional security.

“President Trump committed to provide security guarantees to the DPRK, and Chairman Kim Jong-un reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula,” it says.

The deal goes on to list four points of agreement.

Both sides commit to establishing “new US-DPRK relations in accordance with the desire of peoples of the two countries”; they agree to “build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula”; the North commits to “work toward complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula”; and both sides agree to recover and repatriate the remains of missing troops and prisoners from the Korean war.

Trump said the document signalled “a lot of progress [had been made] … better than anybody could have expected”.

“A lot of goodwill went into this,” the US leader said. Kim meanwhile said: “We are signing a document where we get to move on from the past and mark a new start at this historic meeting.”

He also expressed his “gratitude” to Trump.

Trump and Kim had hurled numerous insults at each other over the past year, but on their first personal encounter they projected mutual respect and exchanged smiles frequently.

As they sat down for talks in the luxurious Capella Hotel on Sentosa island, Kim told Trump through a translator that “many people in the world will think of this as a scene from a fantasy … science-fiction movie”.

Trump in turn told the North Korean leader the two of them were going to have a “great discussion”.

“It will be tremendously successful. And it’s my honour,” Trump said.

Earlier, they simultaneously strode before waiting photographers to an area adorned with US and North Korean flags, then shook hands for about 12 seconds.

A Singaporean body language expert said both leaders wanted to “show dominance” with their “bone-crushing handshake”.

“Whenever they’re shaking hands, you can see the whites of their fingertips – these two guys are alpha males,” the expert said.

The two exchanged some words, with Trump doing most of the talking.

As they walked into a room for a 41-minute one-on-one meeting, accompanied by only translators, Trump appeared to lead the way placing his hand on the North Korean leader’s back as they passed a doorway.

Kim meanwhile patted the US President’s arm.

After that meeting, the two leaders held wider four-by-four talks with their top aides. Trump was joined by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and John Bolton, the newly appointed National Security Adviser.

The North Korean delegation included former spy chief Kim Yong-chol, minister of foreign affairs Ri Yong-ho and Vice-Chairman of the Workers’ Party Korea Ri Su-yong.

Before the wider talks began, Trump said the two countries would work together to get differences over Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons programme – the main topic of discussion at the summit – “taken care of”.

He said he and Kim will “solve a big problem, a big dilemma”.

Later, the two were joined by their aides in a working lunch in a sunlit room with a creamy white setting of a long table and an elaborately curated menu that featured Korean influences.

Both sides appeared at ease as they sat down for a meal that included a Malay “Green mango kerabu” and octopus salad, beef short rib confit and daegu jorim – a Korean dish of soy-braised cod fish with radish and Asian vegetables.

After lunch, the two leaders took a stroll the resort’s grounds before Trump sent reporters scrambling by announcing the signing ceremony.

Both leaders left just before 2pm, performing a final handshake for the cameras.

The deal describes the meeting between the two men as “an epochal event”.

It commits both sides to follow-up negotiations to implement the agreement, between Pompeo “and a relevant high-level DPRK official, at the earliest possible date”.

Trump and Kim “have committed to cooperate for the development of new US-DPRK relations and for the promotion of peace, prosperity, and security of the Korean Peninsula and of the world,” the deal concludes, with a flourish.

Asked what he had discovered from his time with Kim, Trump said: “I learned that he’s a very talented man. I also learned that he loves his country very much.”

He added: “We’ll meet many times.”