Cheers in South Korea and a one-page “extra” edition of a Japanese newspaper greeted Tuesday’s unprecedented summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the meeting was “creating a new history”.

“The United States and North Korea have been in a state of antagonism for more than half a century,” Wang said. “Today, that the two countries’ highest leaders can sit together and have equal talks, has important and positive meaning, and is creating a new history.”

At the ministry’s daily briefing, spokesman Geng Shuang said China “welcomes and supports” the talks and that the United Nations Security Council’s sanctions against the North could be suspended or lifted in accordance with the North’s actions.

“Sanctions are not an end,” Geng said. “We believe the Security Council should make efforts to support the diplomat efforts at the present time.”

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the Tass news agency that Moscow has a positive assessment of the Tump-Kim meeting, but the “devil is in the details”.

Ryabkov said Russia was prepared to help with the denuclearisation and also hoped the talks would unblock normal economic cooperation.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed hope that the unprecedented summit will lead to a successful resolution of the North Korean nuclear and missile issues.

“North Korea has rich [natural] resources and a diligent workforce. It will have a bright future if it treads the right path,” Abe said.

He was expected to hold phone talks with Trump to be briefed on the outcome of the summit.

Officials said the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by the North would still be a priority for the government.

“We have not changed our determination to settle [the abduction issue] by directly negotiating with North Korea,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference. “We hope North Korea will change its policies as a responsible member of the international community following the US-North Korean summit.”

Abe’s administration has stressed the need for strengthening the country’s defence capabilities to counter the threat in recent years.

“Even if a certain promise is made at the summit, we should be careful about lowering the guard until we can confirm that specific steps have been taken,” Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera said.

Japan’s largest newspaper, the Yomiuri, printed a special edition in both Japanese and English that was distributed for free in major cities 90 minutes after the meeting began.

Passers-by outside a Tokyo railway station snapped up 500 copies in a flash, excited to have a souvenir of the historic event.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said he “could hardly sleep” in anticipation of the meeting and expressed hope for “complete denuclearisation and peace”.

“All the attention of our people is on Singapore,” he told cabinet ministers. “I too, could hardly sleep last night.”

New Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, on a visit to Tokyo, said “I hope that both parties will accept the fact that, in negotiation, both sides must be prepared to give in certain issues if they expect to reach a good conclusion.”

China, which provided a Boeing 747 that flew Kim from Pyongyang to Singapore, wants to ensure its interests are preserved in any negotiations, namely that they don’t result in a unified Korea that is pro-American.

An editorial in the official English-language China Daily emphasised China’s role in bringing Trump and Kim together. It called on them to maintain the positive momentum.

“This would not only reward all those who have spared no efforts in their attempts to make their meeting a reality, it would also enable both to hail it as a success,” the editorial read in part.

They shook hands and they looked very friendly, saying something optimistic. I want to say Beijing is really happy for this scene. It’s petty mind to guess that Beijing saw the summit as sour grapes. pic.twitter.com/TRshxhWdKQ — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) June 12, 2018

Hu Xijin, the editor of influential Communist Party newspaper Global Times, said that he was “truly happy for this moment”. He dismissed as cynical those Chinese internet users who asked if Beijing had been marginalised in these talks.

“It’s petty mind to guess that Beijing saw the summit as sour grapes,” he said on Twitter.

“I think these people really grew up in negative energy,” he wrote on his Sina Weibo microblog. “They should see how all the major media outlets around the world are commenting that China’s role in solving the denuclearisation question is irreplaceable.”

Associated Press, Kyodo, Reuters