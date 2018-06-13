The United States hopes to achieve “major disarmament” by North Korea within the next two-and-a-half years, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, speaking in Seoul the day after President Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for a historic summit.

Trump and Kim met in Singapore on Tuesday and reached a short agreement that reaffirmed the North’s commitment to “work toward complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula”, but provided no details on when Pyongyang would give up nuclear arms or how that might be verified.

But on being asked whether he would like to see major nuclear disarmament before Trump’s current term ends on January 20, 2021, Pompeo replied: “Oh yes, most definitively. Absolutely … you used the term major, major disarmament, something like that? We’re hopeful that we can achieve that in the two-and-a-half years.”

“I am … confident they understand that there will be in-depth verification,” Pompeo said, adding that the initial agreement between Trump and Kim had not captured all of what had been agreed by the two sides.

“Not all of that work appeared in the final document,” said Pompeo, who had flown in from Singapore, the site of the Trump-Kim summit, to brief South Korean officials on the summit.

“But lots of other places where there were understandings reached, we couldn’t reduce them to writing, so that means there’s still some work to do, but there was a great deal of work done that is beyond what was seen in the final document that will be the place that we will begin when we return to our conversations.”

Trump, who returned to Washington early on Wednesday, hailed the meeting with Kim, the first between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader, as a success that had removed the North Korean threat.

Critics at home said the joint statement by the two leaders was short on detail and that Trump had made too many concessions to Kim.

On the way forward, Pompeo said, “I don’t know exactly what the timing will be for our next conversation with the North Koreans. I would anticipate it will be fairly quickly after we return to our home countries.

“I don’t know exactly what form that will take, but I’m very confident that by some time in the next week or so we will begin the engagement.”

Trump was criticised following the meeting because the statement signed by both him and Kim spelt out no specific commitments from Kim’s regime aside from working toward the “complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula,” a promise North Korea has repeatedly made and broken since the 1990s.

For weeks, Pompeo and other officials have insisted North Korea must agree to “complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearisation” before economic sanctions can be lifted. Pompeo told reporters that the language used in the document encompassed those demands, even though they weren’t spelt out.

But on Tuesday he bridled at a question from a reporter who asked why the summit document didn’t mention such denuclearisation.

“I find that question insulting and ridiculous and frankly ludicrous,” Pompeo said. “I just have to be honest with you, it’s a game, it’s a game, and one ought not play games with serious matters like this.”

He continued: “I suppose we could argue semantics but let me assure you it’s in the document. I am confident that they understand what we’re prepared to do, the handful of things that we’re likely not prepared to do.”

He added: “I am equally confident that they understand there will be in-depth verification.”

Even as Pompeo staunchly defended the summit results, he was less exuberant than Trump, who tweeted on his return to the US on Monday morning: “Just landed – a long trip, but everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office.

“There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea.”

While saying Trump is “in the lead”

Pompeo sought to counter concerns that North Korea and the US came away from the talks with fundamentally different interpretations.

Earlier Wednesday, North Korea’s state KCNA news agency said denuclearisation would be a “step by step process” with “simultaneous action,” a stance that appeared to contradict the US refusal to offer sanctions relief before North Korea gives up its nuclear weapons.

“I’m going to leave the content of our discussions between the two parties, but one should heavily discount some things that are written in other places,” Pompeo said.