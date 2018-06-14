NewsAsiaEast Asia
Trump-Kim summit

Major military exercises ‘suspended indefinitely’ on Korean peninsula, says US official

It comes after US President Donald Trump announced he would scrap the annual war games with South Korea because they were too expensive

PUBLISHED : Thursday, 14 June, 2018, 9:57pm
UPDATED : Thursday, 14 June, 2018, 9:57pm

Agence France-Presse
Large military drills between the United States and South Korea have been “suspended indefinitely,” a senior US official told AFP on Thursday.

“Major military exercises have been suspended indefinitely on the Korean peninsula,” the official said, two days after President Donald Trump said the US would halt joint military exercises with its security ally Seoul.

It comes after US President Donald Trump announced after his summit with Kim Jong-un on Tuesday that he would scrap the annual war games with South Korea because they were too expensive and ‘provocative’.

More to come ...

 

