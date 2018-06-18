A strong earthquake shook the city of Osaka in western Japan on Monday morning, causing scattered damage including broken glass and partial building collapses.

Several people were feared dead, according to Japanese media. A 9-year-old girl died after becoming trapped by a damaged wall in a swimming pool facility in the city of Takatsuki, local authorities said.

At least eight people were injured and multiple fire incidents have been reported in the city of Osaka.

The quake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 struck around 8am about 10 kilometres (6 miles) underground, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The strongest shaking was in an area north of Osaka city, the agency said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters the government was “working united, with its first priority on saving people’s lives.”

Abe said he had instructed his staff to “swiftly collect information on damage, make utmost efforts in rescuing and saving lives … (and) provide timely and appropriate information to the public.”

The tremor caused a blackout for thousands of houses and suspended train operations during the morning commuting hours.

There was an earthquake this mornung in Osaka. The pictures are in Osaka now. pic.twitter.com/kpLn2koKAr — hide (@ellemonoeye) June 18, 2018

Private broadcaster TV Asahi showed firefighters responding to a blaze that broke out after the quake at a house north of Osaka city.

Television footage also showed a “shinkansen” bullet train stopped on the railway.

The quake registered a lower six on the Japanese Shindo scale of up to seven, meaning it is hard to stay standing.

Pictures posted on Twitter showed signs at a railway station that had fallen down and books thrown off shelves at a store.

Although its magnitude was relatively small, the quake is believed to have led to high-intensity tremors because of the shallow epicentre.

In the 1995 deadly quake in the region, which had a magnitude of 7.3 and recorded 7 on the seismic intensity scale, 6,434 people were killed.

It was the latest in a string of quakes over the last few days. A magnitude 4.6 quake hit southern Gunma, north of Tokyo on Sunday, and a magnitude 4.5 temblor struck Chiba, near Tokyo, on Saturday.

Associated Press, Agence France-Presse, Kyodo