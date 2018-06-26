A well-known Japanese blogger has been stabbed to death by an internet user he had argued with, shortly after giving a talk on “how to manage disputes online”.

Kenichiro Okamoto, known to web users as Hagex, was reportedly followed to the toilets and stabbed several times in the back after a conference on Sunday in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, according to local media.

According to his blog, the 41-year-old wanted to “share his experiences about quarrels online and how to deal with them”.

Hidemitsu Matsumoto, the 42-year-old suspect, was arrested and confessed to the crime.

Matsumoto said he “hated” the blogger after he clashed with Okamoto online, according to Japanese state broadcaster NHK and police.

Okamoto was a specialist on online security who appeared several times on television to talk about the internet in Japan.

Agence France-Presse, Kyodo