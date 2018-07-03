US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will head back to North Korea for new talks with Kim Jong-un on ending the stand-off over Pyongyang’s nuclear programme, the White House said Monday.

“To continue the ongoing and important work of denuclearisation on the Korean peninsula, Secretary Pompeo will be leaving for North Korea on July 5 to meet with the leader and the team,” spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.

US and North Korean officials are reported to have met in the demilitarised zone between the two Koreas over the weekend, amid reports that Pyongyang is stepping up its nuclear and missile programmes since last month’s Singapore summit.

Andrew Kim, the head of the CIA’s Korea department and Sung Kim, a veteran negotiator who is now US ambassador to the Philippines, met North Korean counterparts at Panmunjom in the DMZ, according to South Korea’s Chosun newspaper.

After the June 12 summit, Trump tweeted that: “There is no longer a nuclear threat” from North Korea, but in recent days, multiple leaks from the US intelligence assessment have suggested that the regime’s work on its nuclear and missile programme is not just continuing, but accelerating.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that North Korea had expanded a factory for manufacturing solid fuel ballistic missiles in Hamhung, based on satellite imagery analysed by the Middlebury Institute of International Studies (MIIS) at Monterey, California.

The Diplomat cited intelligence officials as saying Pyongyang was also continuing work on mobile launchers for one its latest generation of ballistic missiles.

This follows a report by NBC News, also quoting multiple intelligence officials, saying that work had been stepped up at secret uranium enrichment sites.

North Korea has acknowledged running one enrichment plant at its nuclear complex at Yongbyon. However, in 2010 US intelligence found a site at a place called Kangson which it believes to be a covert parallel site. A third site is said to have been discovered more recently.

Officials from the Defence Intelligence Agency were quoted by CNN as saying they believe Kim has no intention of disarming, at least for the time being, and would seek to hide much of its programme.

Pompeo is expected to present the Pyongyang leadership with a demand for a full inventory of its nuclear and missile programmes and then a timetable for dismantling them.