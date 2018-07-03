NewsAsiaEast Asia
image

North Korea nuclear crisis

North Korea nuclear crisis

Donald Trump says North Korea talks ‘going well’, war averted thanks to him

‘All of Asia is thrilled’, Trump declares in a tweet

PUBLISHED : Tuesday, 03 July, 2018, 7:41pm
UPDATED : Tuesday, 03 July, 2018, 7:41pm

Comments:  

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Share

Related topics

North Korea nuclear crisis Donald Trump

Related Articles

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday talks with North Korea were making progress, adding he was personally responsible for averting conflict with the nuclear-armed country.

“Many good conversations with North Korea-it is going well!” he tweeted. “In the meantime, no Rocket Launches or Nuclear Testing in 8 months.

“All of Asia is thrilled. Only the Opposition Party, which includes the Fake News, is complaining. If not for me, we would now be at War with North Korea!”

 

Most Popular

Promotions

 

You may also like