Indian man says he was forced to marry woman at gunpoint after being kidnapped

A man in India claims he was kidnapped and forced to marry a woman at gunpoint – and that there’s video to prove it.

Police in India’s eastern Bihar state are investigating the claim by the family of Vinod Kumar, 29, that he was kidnapped when he went to attend a friend’s wedding and forced to marry a woman against his will.

Video clips of the alleged wedding went viral on social media, and appear to show a sobbing Kumar being pushed around and forced to go through the rituals.

A woman from the bride’s family are also seen consoling the steel plant worker and wiping his tears.

Another is heard saying: “We are only performing your wedding, not hanging you.”

“We are looking into a complaint by Vinod Kumar’s family and will take action once investigations are over,” senior police official Manu Maharaj said Friday.

The practice of kidnapping men and forcing them to wed is apparently prevalent in parts of Bihar by poorer families who cannot afford the dowries demanded by grooms with professional qualifications.

Ex-Indian army officer bludgeons six to death with iron rod in ‘random street killing spree’

Police said they are investigating when and where the incident took place. Kumar’s family claim the bride’s family are strangers.

The groom’s brother filed a complaint with the police when Kumar did not return home after his friend’s wedding on December 3.

Sanjay Kumar received a phone call from an unknown number telling him of his brother’s “pakadua vivah” (forced marriage), after which he approached the police, NDTV news channel reported.

Underage girls taken from ashrams of Indian ‘godman’ were ‘in trancelike state’

Kumar was rescued with the help of police from a village in Bihar’s Mokama district, where he was kept captive after the wedding, police said.