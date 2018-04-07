A Kolkata man has been arrested after he mummified his mother’s body and kept it in a freezer so that he could collect on her pension, police said.

Subhabrata Majumdar, 46, was arrested after the body of his mother, Bina, was found in a large chest freezer - like those used to store food in supermarkets - during a police raid on his home on Thursday, police officer Nilanjan Biswas said.

Bina Majumdar died at a nursing home on April 7, 2015 - at which point he retrieved the body, use mummification techniques to preserve her, and dumped her in the deep freeze, the Hindustan Times﻿ reported.

Homicide police raided the home, in Behala, on the southernmost fringes of Kolkata, after a tip-off, police said. Neighbours had complained about a high-powered air conditioning unit that had been installed in the empty first floor of the two-storey building.

Majumdar told police that he kept her mother’s body because he believed she could be brought back to life.

According to Bengali News 18, Majumdar was unemployed and had spent large amounts of time studying medical journals and practised how to preserve the body.

He had removed her organs and used “chemicals such as formaldehyde” to preserve her remains, a source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the ﻿Times.

Investigators also questioned his 90-year-old father, Gopal, who lived in the same house, but did not arrest him because of his poor health.

Since he froze his mother’s body, Majumdar had continued withdrawing her monthly retirement pension of 30,000 rupees - about US$460 - Biswas said.

“Subhabrata Majumdar used a debit card to withdraw cash from the pension account of his mother,” Biswas said.

“We are investigating why the bank kept the pension account alive for the past three years without life certificates.”