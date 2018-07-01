Hundreds of people blocked streets and shut down businesses in parts of Central India to protest the alleged rape of a seven-year-old girl.

The protesters on Saturday demanded the death penalty for two suspects arrested on suspicion of raping the girl and trying to slit her throat with a knife on Tuesday in Mandsaur, a town in Madhya Pradesh state.

She was allegedly abducted while waiting to be picked up from school by her parents. Police officer Manoj Kumar Singh says the girl is in a stable condition in a hospital.

Crimes against women in India have been rising despite tougher laws. India has been shaken by a series of sexual assaults since 2012, when a student was gang-raped and murdered on a moving New Delhi bus.