Protesters in India demand death penalty for suspects accused of raping 7-year-old girl
The girl was allegedly abducted while waiting to be picked up from school by her parents
Hundreds of people blocked streets and shut down businesses in parts of Central India to protest the alleged rape of a seven-year-old girl.
The protesters on Saturday demanded the death penalty for two suspects arrested on suspicion of raping the girl and trying to slit her throat with a knife on Tuesday in Mandsaur, a town in Madhya Pradesh state.
She was allegedly abducted while waiting to be picked up from school by her parents. Police officer Manoj Kumar Singh says the girl is in a stable condition in a hospital.
Crimes against women in India have been rising despite tougher laws. India has been shaken by a series of sexual assaults since 2012, when a student was gang-raped and murdered on a moving New Delhi bus.
