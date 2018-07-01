NewsAsiaSouth Asia
image

Sexual harassment and assault

Sexual harassment and assault

Protesters in India demand death penalty for suspects accused of raping 7-year-old girl

The girl was allegedly abducted while waiting to be picked up from school by her parents

PUBLISHED : Sunday, 01 July, 2018, 6:09am
UPDATED : Sunday, 01 July, 2018, 6:09am

Comments:  

Associated Press
Associated Press

Share

Related topics

Sexual harassment and assault India

More on this story

Related Articles

Hundreds of people blocked streets and shut down businesses in parts of Central India to protest the alleged rape of a seven-year-old girl.

The protesters on Saturday demanded the death penalty for two suspects arrested on suspicion of raping the girl and trying to slit her throat with a knife on Tuesday in Mandsaur, a town in Madhya Pradesh state.

Yes, India has a rape problem, but why is it getting such a bad rap?

She was allegedly abducted while waiting to be picked up from school by her parents. Police officer Manoj Kumar Singh says the girl is in a stable condition in a hospital.

Crimes against women in India have been rising despite tougher laws. India has been shaken by a series of sexual assaults since 2012, when a student was gang-raped and murdered on a moving New Delhi bus.

 

Most Popular

Promotions

 

You may also like