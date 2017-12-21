Navy to the rescue in Thailand as rough seas strand visitors

About 150 Thai and foreign tourists stranded on the small Thai island Koh Mak by rough seas since Tuesday were being given a lift back to the mainland by the Royal Thai Navy.

The navy sent HTMS Klaeng from the southeastern province of Trat to them pick up after the passenger boat operator said the seas were too dangerous to make the trip.

The tourists planned to return to the Laem Ngop district on the mainland on Tuesday. They have been stuck there since.

All were taken aboard the navy ship, which was expected to arrive in Laem Ngop this afternoon.

Koh Mak, 38 kilometres off the Trat mainland, is a popular island destination.

Strong winds were whipping up waves two to four metres high off the waves off eastern province coasts, conditions expected to continue until at least next Friday, the Meteorological Department said.

It warned of heavy rain in Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and Satun from Saturday to Monday as storm Kai-tak moves towards Thailand.

Amall boats in southern provinces along the Gulf of Thailand are advised to stay ashore.

