The death toll from a tropical storm in the southern Philippines climbed to 133, officials said on Saturday, with concerns the figure could rise even further with many still missing.

Tropical Storm Tembin struck Mindanao, the archipelago nation’s second-largest island on Friday, triggering flash floods and mudslides that have since erased a remote village from the map.

Disaster officials said many residents had ignored warnings to leave coastal areas and riverbanks.

“Many people were swept to the sea as floodwaters quickly rose due to the high tide,” Manuel Luis Ochotorena, a disaster agency official, said.

“They never heeded the warnings. They thought it was a weak storm but it dumped more rains.”

Floodwaters started ebbing over the island on Saturday, authorities said, adding that more than 12,000 of its 20 million residents have now fled their homes.

Rescuers retrieved 36 bodies from the Salog River in Mindanao on Saturday, as officials reported more fatalities in the impoverished Zamboanga peninsula.

The bodies were swept downriver from a flooded town upstream called Salvador, Rando Salvacion, the Sapad town police chief, told AFP. Authorities in Salvador said they had retrieved 17 other bodies upstream.

Salvador and Sapad are in Lanao del Norte, which is one of the provinces hardest hit by Tembin.

Police said 81 people were still missing in the Zamboanga peninsula region.

“It is possible that they disregarded the warning of the local government” about the flooding risks, Sibuco mayor Norbideiri Edding told Manila radio station DZMM.

“We’re hoping that they are still alive,” he said of the missing.

Police also reported dozens more deaths in the mountain village of Dalama near Tubod town.

“The river rose and most of the homes were swept away. The village is no longer there,” Tubod police officer Gerry Parami told AFP by telephone.

Police, soldiers and volunteers used shovels to dig through mud and debris in a bid to recover bodies in the farming village of about 2,000 people, Parami added.

Elsewhere, boulders brought down by flash floods buried around 40 houses in the town of Piagapo, killing at least 10 people, civil defence officer Saripada Pacasum of Lanao del Sur province said.

Free flights to Philippines for domestic helpers in Hong Kong caught up in Peya Travel fiasco

“We’ve sent rescuers but they’re making little progress due to the rocks,” he said, adding the storm had killed eight other people elsewhere in Lanao del Sur.

Reports of more deaths were slowly trickling in from other parts of the island, which is experiencing power and communication outages due to the storm.

The Philippines is pummelled by 20 major storms each year on average, many of them deadly. But Mindanao, home to 20 million people, is rarely hit by these cyclones.

Tembin struck less than a week after the devastating Tropical Storm Kai-Tak left 54 dead and 24 missing in the central Philippines.

The deadliest typhoon to hit the country was Haiyan, which killed thousands and destroyed entire towns in heavily populated areas of the central Philippines in November 2013.

The weather bureau said the storm had gathered strength over the Sulu Sea and was packing winds of up 80km/h and moving west at 20km/h. It was forecast to smash into the tip of the western island of Palawan late on Saturday, the state weather service said.

Additional reporting by Reuters