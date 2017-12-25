Firefighters have found the bodies of “around 36” people after a deadly blaze at a shopping centre in the southern Philippines, a fire official said on Monday.

The regional chief of the Bureau of Fire Protection, Wilberto Rico Neil Kwan Tiu, told weeping relatives of the missing that he personally counted “around 36” bodies in an office reception at the burned down NCCC shopping centre in Davao.

Mayor Sara Duterte said earlier that 38 people were missing and believed to have died in the fire, with one other unidentified body recovered on Sunday.