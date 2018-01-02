Sisters among 26 couples to tie the knot at Malaysian mass wedding

By Manjit Kaur

Two sisters who share the same birthday decided to make things extra special by tying the knot on New Year’s Day.

Lee Pooi San, 25, and Pooi Yee, 23, who share the September 26 birth date, were among 26 couples involved in a mass marriage ceremony at the Ipoh Chinese Chin Woo Athletic Association Hall.

To make it even more memorable, the younger brother of Pooi Yee’s husband also got hitched on his birthday.

Pooi San, a sales clerk, said she did not plan the marriage registration with her sister, saying it was a “coincidence”.

“Now it will not just be celebra­ting our birthdays together, but our wedding anniversaries too.

“We want to begin a new chapter in the New Year,’’ said the sales clerk who married Lee Siew Loon, 29, an IT technician.

Pooi Yee, an administrative clerk, said she was supposed to get registered on December 12.

“We did the traditional wedding ceremony on Christmas Day and since my sister was getting registered on January 1, we decided to fill up the forms together.

“I have known my husband, who is a factory manager, since secon­dary school,” said Pooi Yee, who married Pang Khang Yong, 23.

Khang Yong’s younger brother, Khang Huai, 22, said he did not know of the former’s plans to get married on that day.

Read the original article at The Star Online