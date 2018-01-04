By Faisal Asyraf

About 15 people including two celebrities lodged a police report against a woman who is said to have cheated them out of RM100,000 (US$24,873) over a bogus holiday package.

Actors Aziz M Osman and Den Wahab were among those who lodged the report at the Mutiara Damansara police station against the woman who claimed to be a representative with a travel and tour agency.

Den told media members that he and about 20 people in a group booked a trip to South Korea from November 24 to November 28 last year with the woman.

“On the third day, the agency asked us to check-out from the hotel as they have not received payment from the woman.

“It is understood that the woman had earlier contacted the agency to ask about a holiday package. Under the pretext of being Aziz’s assistant, she told the agency that she would book a holiday package on behalf of the group,” he said.

Den said the agency, however, had assisted them in other ways throughout the travel period but the group had to bear the cost of the return flight themselves when they realised later that their flight tickets were fake.

Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zani Che Din confirmed that police have received the report and said that the suspect has been investigated for seven cheating cases in 2017.

