Deep in the heart of Quezon City, there’s a barangay with some extra bounce.

While the local police may be out busting criminals, traffic controllers on this busy corner are busting moves.

Led by Ramon Mangalindan the team directs cars, trucks, tricycles and bicycles all day, but at 7am and 4pm, they like to put on a show, getting down on the street to banging tunes from a speaker on top of their booth.

Ramon’s routine is not unique. There are Filipino traffic police famous for dancing on the likes of EDSA, the frequently gridlocked artery pumping traffic through Manila.

But in the barrios, it’s not so common, according to Leonen, deputy traffic team leader, although he did say the next barangay up the road also does it.

In Barangay Bagong Pasgasa, the local captain bought the speaker especially for the traffic unit. Ramon’s performance is totally home-made as he says he has had no training whatsoever.

“When he heard the sounds, he just tried to dance,” Leonen said, insisting Ramon is in tune with his “natural rhythm”.