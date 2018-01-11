By Lamonphet Apisitniran

Thailand’s Digital Economy and Society (DE) Ministry plans to set up a cybersecurity agency and hacker training centre to serve Thailand’s digital economy, says DE Minister Pichet Durongkaveroj.

The government is focusing on digital and IT security because it is very important for the country’s protection, he said.

“Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is interested in and wants Thailand to set up these centres for the future, as many countries have a security agency centre and experts in this field to develop IT security,” said Mr Pichet.

He said the ministry plans to recruit at least 1,000 trainers to educate people in 24,700 villages nationwide to foster information communication technology (ICT) adoption in line with the ministry’s efforts to construct national broadband villages.

The national village broadband project aims to bridge the country’s digital divide, but villagers still lack proper guidance on how to achieve digital literacy to make use of the broadband network.

“The DE Ministry will collaborate with the Education and Interior ministries to recruit at least 1,000 trainers to help the villagers learn ICT skills, using social media and e-commerce activities,” said Mr Pichet.

He said state agencies under the DE Ministry such as the Office of the National Digital Economy and Society Commission and the Digital Economy Promotion Agency are also developing a digital ecosystem for the villages.

“The DE ministry will join hands with 20 ministries, including the Industry Ministry, to push forward the Pracha Rat project and help villagers increase their income and boost the local economy by using e-commerce marketplaces called e-village projects,” said Mr Pichet.

The government started building a national broadband network for 24,700 villages nationwide in December 2016.

The network currently covers 18,000 villages and the government expects the rest of the villages to be connected by year-end.

The government wants to provide affordable high-speed internet to low-income rural households.

