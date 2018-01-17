By Aqilah Allaudeen

It looks like AirAsia has hit some turbulence and for none other than its so-called overly sensualised uniform again.

Dr June Robertson, a New Zealander who describes herself as a “middle-aged professional woman”, wrote a letter to Umno senator Datuk Hanafi Mamat to highlight her “disgust” with AirAsia’s uniform.

She claimed that she has been visiting Malaysia twice a year for the past decade and pointed out that that one reason she loves Malaysia so much is that she feels the women “do not dress like prostitutes”.

She said she “felt very offended by the extremely short skirts these females wear on AirAsia” and that she “found it quite disgusting as not everyone appreciates this”.

She didn’t just stop there.

She explained that she had the misfortune of seeing an air stewardess’s underwear after the stewardess bent down at a supermarket, and on another occasion, had to tell a stewardess to “close her jacket” as the top of her breasts were visible.

“I also wonder why such a respectful country like Malaysia would allow this,” Dr Robertson added.

And she’s not the only one who has taken issue with AirAsia’s uniform.

Just last month, Hanafi suggested that all Malaysian flight stewardesses should have to wear shariah-compliant uniforms to help “portray Malaysia as a Muslim country with strong Eastern values”.

While his proposal definitely got people talking, it was ultimately turned down by the National Union of Flight Attendants Malaysia (Nufam) as according to the union, it infringed on the individual rights of employees.

Also, not everyone was happy with how Dr Robertson handled the issue.

“I honestly respect her two cents, but I cannot accept the manner of how she conveyed it as there is always a proper and polite way when speaking our mind,” a former cabin crew member of AirAsia told Malaysian Digest.

Read the original article at Business Insider