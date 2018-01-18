Construction of an friendship bridge gifted to Manila by the Chinese government to ease traffic congestion has been delayed yet again, sparking questions over the project’s necessity and community impact.

Groundbreaking for the four-lane steel bridge was initially scheduled for September last year, but was bushed back to November to coincide with a visit from Chinese President Xi Jinping. The ceremony was again cancelled, however, when Xi sidestepped the Philippines visit for the Apec summit in Vietnam, instead sending Premier Li Keqiang.

More recently, the Philippines’ Department of Public Works and Highways announced that the groundbreaking would be held by March, but gave no definite date.

The 4.61 billion peso (US$90.8 million) project’s repeated delays have given volume critics who suggest the bridge is a waste of time and resources. Intended to ease traffic in Manila’s Chinatown district of Binondo and serve as a symbol of friendship, the planned structure would sit within 150 metres of two other access points.

Which heritage building are you going to cut through? The old immigration building or national archives in Intramuros?

Teresita Ang-See

“I questioned why we are putting up the bridge” in two forums late last year, said Teresita Ang-See, a prominent community leader who co-founded the Filipino-Chinese civil society group Kaisa.



“We need that bridge like we need a hole in our head. It will not decongest traffic because that’s not the problem.”

In one forum, she said, where the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) director general Ernesto Pernia was present, both herself and a Binondo resident who identified himself as an engineer pointed out that the Jones Bridge and the Del Pan Bridge were both situated nearby the new structure’s planned site.

“They could not answer us,” she said, adding that NEDA responded only by saying it was “a priority project” and “it had already been vetted by experts”.

She said she tried to explain that another problem with the location of the bridge was access, as it requires road users to first pass through the narrow streets of the walled city of Intramuros, a culture and heritage site.

“Which heritage building are you going to cut through?” she questioned. “The old immigration building or national archives in Intramuros? In Binondo, are you going to remove the Federation of the Filipino Chinese Chamber of Commerce building?”

Ang-See suggested that a foot bridge and a flood control programme would be far more useful to the largely Chinese community, which she said is quickly sinking because of over-construction.

Meanwhile, a Department of Public Works and Highways official confirmed that the bridge project would go ahead, saying it was unaware of Ang-See’s criticisms.

“As far as we know, it’s a go,” said Karen Jimeno, public works undersecretary for legal affairs and priority projects.

The new Binondo bridge, along with the widening of the existing Pantaleon-Estrella bridge to the financial district of Makati City, was first announced during the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing last May.