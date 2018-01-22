Attempt in Thailand to save tiger with a two-kilo tumour

By Assawin Pakkawan

Veterinarians from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and Prince of Songkla University in Thailand are trying to save a 20-year-old tiger suffering from a two-kilogramme tumour that has already affected its organs.

The officials operated on the female tiger, named Or Noi 5, at the Tone Nga Chang Wildlife Sanctuary in Hat Yai district.

Thanit Nooyim, a local conservation director, said on Sunday that the department took the tiger into its care from Wat Or Noi in Nakhon Pathom in 2015 and delivered it to the Songkhla wildlife facility two years ago.

Officials noticed the tumour on the tiger’s breasts two months ago. The big cat was examined on and the decision was taken to operate immediately.

Mr Thanit said that the tumour was removed in the three-hour operation but veterinarians found that cancer had already spread into internal organs, including the lungs. They were waiting for the result of a laboratory examination of the tumour.

The tiger was reported to be recovering well after the operation. The management of the wildlife sanctuary and the Prince of Songkhla University plan to integrate their personnel and equipment in order to improve wildlife conservation, Mr Thanit said.

Read the original article at Bangkok Post