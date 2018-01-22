The man who sparked Internet fury with a backhanded slap across a woman’s face has been arrested.

The 30-year-old was arrested by police at Bukit Tengah, Penang in Malaysia, Malaysiakini reported.

He is believed to be the man who was caught on video slapping a female Indonesian worker at a bus stop as she had not been wearing a headscarf.

The video, which quickly went viral, shows a man asking some women at the bus stop what their religion was.

When the victim replied that she was a Muslim, the man berated her for not wearing a headscarf. She then told him that wearing a headscarf was her choice and right, but this triggered him to slap her across the face with the back of his hand.

The man has so far admitted to “shoving” the head of the woman, Free Malaysia Today reported.

Citing a district police chief, the news website reported that the man is believed to be mentally unstable after a car accident 15 years ago.

He is being investigated for voluntarily causing hurt, and could be jailed up to a year, fined RM2,000 (US$507.30), or both if convicted.

