By Sitthipoj Kebui

A Frenchman suspected of colluding with his Thai girlfriend to murder her former Italian boyfriend has admitted killing the man during a fight, police say.

Amaury Rigaud, 33, told police he slashed and stabbed Giuseppe de Stefani, 61, to death while the two quarreled and fought over 38-year-old Rujira Klaylamai, according to Bung Na Rang police chief Chaisathian Manichak who conducted the interrogation.

After the killing, de Stefani was dismembered and burned on a bonfire made up of rubber tyres near Bueang Thap Chan, a freshwater pond in Bung Na Rang in Phichit on January 19.

Mr Rigaud said he and Ms Rujira had asked de Stefani to meet them for a talk, but it ended in bloodshed, according to Pol Col Chaisathian.

He said Mr Rigaud admitted becoming “very angry” because de Stefani refused to accept Ms Rujira wanted to end her relationship with him and hit the Italian man.

A fight ensued in the car they were arguing in, during which the Frenchman killed de Stefani with a pocketknife, the policeman said.

Mr Rigaud said Ms Rujira only helped him stuff the corpse into a large suitcase before they headed to Bueang Thap Chan, where the body was set on fire, he added.

Police investigators were trying to find out if anyone else was involved in disposing of the corpse.

Mr Rigaud’s alleged confession yesterday contradicted earlier accounts in which he pointed the finger at Ms Rujira and a Thai man for de Stefani’s murder.

Ms Rujira had also denied involvement in the killing and said that Mr Rigaud committed the murder.

The Phichit Provincial Court issued warrants for their arrest last Wednesday a few days days after the burned corpse was discovered.

The two suspects had been on the run for 10 days before being tracked down in a forest in Kamphaeng Phet’s Kosamphinakhon district.

Officers found their tent, camping equipment and a repainted Toyota Yaris with a Samut Songkhram licence plate.

The car was later found to be the vehicle in which de Stefani was killed.

Police yesterday took the suspects for crime re-enactments at the spot where the murder took place and the shop where they allegedly bought fuel used to burn the body.

Read the original article at Bangkok Post