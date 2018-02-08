By Aekarach Sattaburuth

Drones and Global Positioning System (GPS) equipment are among new surveillance technology being considered for use in hunting down suspects, an issue slated for police reform, according to a panel studying judicial reform in Thailand.

These technologies can be employed to track down criminal suspects in certain circumstances, said Manit Suksomjit, a spokesman for the national reform committee in charge of the justice process, which includes police affairs.

The approach would make it possible for the police to clamp down on crimes by deploying practices similar to those adopted overseas, he noted, adding most panellists agreed.

The committee also agreed that police stations nationwide should be separated into three types according to their size for greater budget allocation efficiency.

The first would be small-sized stations with 50-70 personnel. The second would be medium-sized stations where 100-120 officers are registered for duty, and large ones to which 180-220 officers are attached.

The size of the jurisdiction and the amount of workload will primarily determine the size of stations, Mr Manit said.

Police officers may also be issued manuals on how to curb the time they normally spend on certain tasks in a way that does not hurt efficiency, he said.

He also cited areas of work which could be streamlined.

For example, the process of offenders paying fines at the police station in should not exceed 30 minutes.

Also, he said people should spend no more than 30 minutes filing for police help in retrieving lost documents.

Making and authenticating photocopies of documents necessary for a police probe should not take more than two hours. A panel will be established to monitor the administration of police work in each station, he said.

