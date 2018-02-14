By Izwan Ismail

Malaysian university students now have an additional source of music to nod their heads to – Apple Music.

A music and video streaming service which allows users to stream tracks on demand; or listen to existing curated playlists, Apple Music also features the Internet radio station Beats 1, which broadcasts live to over 100 countries, 24 hours a day.

Now, Malaysian undergraduates and post-graduate students at participating higher learning institutions can join Apple Music and enjoy up to 50 per cent off the individual membership price.

The Apple Music student rate is RM6.90 (US$1.76) – a discount from the standard RM14.90 (US$3.80) subscription rate.

University students need only provide their official email address, and their application will be validated by UNiDAYS, a student validation service.

The Apple Music student subscription was initially available only for students in the US, UK, Germany, Denmark, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Now, it is offered in 82 markets, making it the largest student programme of its kind in the world.

