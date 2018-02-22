By Jessica Lin

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (also known as Jokowi) has proven himself to be a true Metallica fan.

The 56-year-old leader reportedly paid 11 million rupiah (US$805) to redeem a limited-edition boxed set of Metallica’s Master of Puppets presented to him by Danish Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen last year.

According to Jakarta Post, Jokowi had declared the gift to Corruption Eradication Commission which decided the double-vinyl album was a part of state inventory.

To avoid conflict of interest, Jokowi paid up to redeem the double-vinyl album set.

More than 10 million copies of Metallica’s Master of Puppers has been sold across the world.

The box set includes remastered tracks of the original album and various unreleased demos, rough mixes, interviews, and live recordings.

In 2013, Jokowi had also received and handed over to the corruption commission a bass guitar signed by Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo.

Read the original article at Business Insider