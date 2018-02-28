Nine Malaysians arrested over theft of bitcoin machines

By Farik Zolkepli

Police in Malaysia have busted a gang specialising in stealing Bitcoin mining machines after they tried to sell the half million ringgit (US$127,410) equipment via online shopping sites.

Serdang OCPD Asst Comm Megat Mohammad Aminudin Megat Alias said the nine suspects were arrested at about 10pm on February 23rd.

“We were acting on information obtained when the suspects at­­tempt­­ed to sell the equipment via Mudah.my and Facebook.

“We managed to recover 58 Bitcoin machines worth more than RM500,000,” he said.

He added that the suspects were believed to be involved in various cases, including robbing a Bitcoin miner in Serdang on February 16.

“We received four other similar reports in the Serdang area.

“We managed to solve two cases with the arrests of the suspects.

“As for the remaining two cases, we have credible leads and we are still investigating,” ACP Megat Mohammad said.

Read the original article at The Star Online