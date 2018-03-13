Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, who lost an eye fighting for the Khmer Rouge in 1975, has spoken about the “extremely good” Japanese contact lens he has been using in his other eye for more than two decades.

Speaking on Tuesday at an event concerning national road improvement under Japanese grants, Hun Sen said some of his colleagues even joked that he has a long-term vision for the country’s governance and development because of his good contact lens.

“I visited Japan in August last year, meeting the same doctor who made my contact lens in 1997, and I only went there again 20 years later,” the prime minister said.

“Normally, it is advised to change one contact lens after one year but I have used four contact lenses over 20 years. These contact lenses are extremely good.”

Hun Sen, who lost an eye fighting for the Khmer Rouge during the battle for Phnom Penh in April 1975, often talks about his health in public, including about receiving medical treatment in a Singapore hospital last year.

On Tuesday, Hun Sen also complimented Japanese products that are favoured by Cambodian people. “It is hard to convince Cambodians to buy products from other countries,” but that is not the case with Japanese televisions, radios, motorbikes and cars, he said.

The prime minister noted that around 3 million of 3.5 million motorbikes in use by Cambodians were made in Japan.