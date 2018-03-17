At least 10 people died when a small plane crashed into a house north of the Philippine capital on Saturday, aviation and police officials said.

The Piper 23 Apache twin-engined aircraft, operated by Lite Air Express, had just taken off from a local airport, said Eric Apolonio, spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

It was carrying six people, including two pilots, and was en route to Laoag in northwestern Luzon.

The plane crashed into the house of an 80-year-old woman, who was inside at the time, police spokesman Chief Superintendent John Bulalacao said in a text message.

The woman’s daughter and three grandchildren were also killed, Superintendent Julio Lizardo said.

“We had to dig through the rubble to find the bodies,” he said, explaining why the toll rose from an initial seven, although he only gave a death toll of 10.

Television footage showed parts of the plane wreckage and the shattered walls of the house at the still-smouldering crash site.

“Investigation revealed that the said aircraft took off at the runway of Plaridel Airport but unluckily crashed at the residential area,” Bulalacao said. “The house was burned while the aircraft was totally wrecked. All seven victims died on the spot.”

All aircraft operated by Lite Air Express were grounded pending investigations, CAAP’s Apolonio said.

Associated Press, Reuters