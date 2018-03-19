The Prayut Chan-o-cha government in Thailand will be unable to combat corruption as it is so deep-rooted, respondents told a poll by Bangkok’s Suan Dusit Rajabhat University.

The poll was conducted on March 13-17 among 1,157 people throughout the country and suggests the public has little confidence in the government’s boast that it can tackle the scourge. The survey sought people’s opinions on corruption cases involving several government agencies currently in the news.

Asked whether they think the government can solve the problem, 56.6 per cent said “no”, 23.4 per cent said they are uncertain, and 19.9 per cent said they think the government can use its extraordinary powers to get rid of it.

Asked what causes corruption and how it can be eradicated, 44.2 per cent of respondents said corruption in the bureaucracy is deep-rooted and has long caused damage to the country; 28.6 per cent said the bureaucracy should undergo a major overhaul; 19 per cent said it has damaged the government’s image and reputation; 12.6 per cent said the laws are full of loopholes, conducive to corrupt practices; and 8 eight said the media should keep reporting on corruption cases in a straightforward manner.

