Talk about creativity! It is one thing to watch our comic book super heroes go live on the big screen. But what if you were given the opportunity to direct the movie?

We’re not sure who did it better, but we may have a winner.

Perhaps, in a bid for some fun and laughter, twitter user Aiman Sany@awesomerawks and his friends recently made and tweeted a low-budget, frame-for-frame parody video of Marvel’s highly anticipated Avengers: Infinity War.

The parody video with a bold and provocative caption, ‘Who did it better?’ @MarvelStudios, casts a group of teens parodying Marvel’s on-screen heroes with the brilliant use of low-tech emulation – toy trucks, plates, cloth capes and the like.

The resulting non-CGI hilarity not only earned Aiman international attention, but both praise and an invite to direct a future Avengers movie, by the Russo Brothers themselves!

“Aiman. You guys are geniuses. Are you available to direct Avengers 5?” @Russo_Brothers tweeted in response to the video.

Aiman. You guys are geniuses. Are you available to direct Avengers 5? https://t.co/8IIS3hacBu — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 18, 2018

For the uninitiated, the Russo Brothers (Anthony Russo and Joseph V. “Joe” Russo) among many other shows, directed Marvel’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Civil War, along with the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War.

As the time of writing, Aiman’s parody video has since been watched over 1.2 million times, retweeted 36,000 times and liked 58,000 times.

Of course this might (or not) be a response in jest to Aiman’s creativity considering that we are far off from an Avengers 5 movie (we’re only at the 3rd, while a 4th movie has just been confirmed).

Regardless Malaysians can always hope for a home-grown name to make it big.

Read the original article at The New Straits Times